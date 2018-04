YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has left the Republic Square where numerous protesters are holding a rally as the massive protest actions continue for the eighth consecutive day.

President Sarkissian had a conversation with opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan. The reporters could not hear what the two men were discussing. Asked by reporters where the talks will follow, the President said: “I hope so”.

He did not answer other questions and promised to receive the reporters.

