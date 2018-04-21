Serj Tankian: Armenia has already changed

New details: What did Armen Sarkissian and Nikol Pashinyan talk about?

102 US lawmakers press Trump to properly commemorate Armenian Genocide

Armenian President meets Serzh Sargsyan after talk with opposition leader

Aznavour: I invite all parties to come together at the table to find a solution

Pashinyan: Even if you arrest me today, movement will continue

ANCA defends U.S. Artsakh aid against Azerbaijani attack

Armenian intelligence distributes a new video about thwarting terrorist attack

UN Human Rights office: Continued restraint on all sides remains critically important

2 killed, 17 injured after heavy storm in Moscow

Karabakh political forces concern about internal political situation in Armenia

Armenian opposition kicks off rally at Republic Square

Armenian FM holds meeting with Ambassadors accredited in Armenia

Armenia president about possible talks: I hope so

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violates ceasefire more intensively

Armenian President arrives at Republic Square

Serzh Sargsyan: Democracy will never take a backward step in Armenia

Armenian President wants to meet opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan

Scientist Nerses Krikorian who was among developers of atomic bomb dies

Presidents of European Council and European Commission congratulate Serzh Sargsyan on election

ARF Armenia appeal: Moment is full of numerous internal and external perils and risks

Police: 102 demonstrators detained in Yerevan

Prosperous Armenia Party: Any manifestation of violence will result in unpredictable, dangerous consequences

Village residents block motorway leading to Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Armenian intelligence reports about thwarting terrorist attack

Situation still tense in downtown Yerevan (VIDEO)

Karabakh President: We must not make mistakes that may have fatal consequences

Protest march reaches outside Yerevan mayor’s house

Demonstrators block Etchmiadzin-Yerevan motorway (VIDEO)

Etchmiadzin residents march in protest (VIDEO)

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 320 times within one week

Police: 62 demonstrators detained in Yerevan

Armenia Ombudsman: Atmosphere is very tense in country

Yerevan police detain merchants on strike (PHOTOS)

Armenia opposition movement leader MP: Topic of discussion can only be PM Sargsyan’s resignation (VIDEO)

Police: 11 demonstrators detained in Yerevan

Armenia PM calls on opposition movement leader MP to immediately sit at negotiating table

Serj Tankian not coming to Armenia

Yerevan police detaining demonstrators

Armenia official in Washington, ongoing protests discussed

Tour operator on Armenia tourism: We have infrastructure problem

Day 9: Yerevan protests kick off

Newspaper: Armenia state-run institutions set special procedure

Yerevan Police detain people after opposition movement march

US labels China, Russia, Iran, North Korea 'morally reprehensible' on rights

Police: 233 people, detained in Yerevan, released

Levon Aronian and other chess players support Serzh Sargsyan

Vartkes Mahdessian: Turkey continues denying Armenian Genocide, fears legal consequences will follow

Opposition march ends at Republic Square

EU leaders congratulate Serzh Sargsyan

Turkish parliament approves holding snap elections on June 24

Adam Schiff hopes that Armenia's recent events will have peaceful solution

US State Department assesses situation with human rights in Armenia

Armenian Opposition leader announces their demands

Karen Karapetyan: Even warring countries negotiate and find a logical solution

Pashinyan: Situation is not under Serzh Sargsyan’s control

Karen Karapetyan hopes for pragmatism and rationalism

Armenian MP of Turkey submits Armenian Genocide bill to Turkish Parliament

Czechs to open honorary consulate in Jerusalem

Cologne orders Armenian Genocide memorial to be removed

US senators demand sanctions against Turkey over jailed US pastor

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 20.04.2018

Opposition rally starts Republic Square

Police: 233 people detained in Yerevan

Netanyahu thanks Trump and Putin for congratulations Israel on Independence Day

Scuffle between police and protesters in Yerevan

Around 100 companies participate in “In Tour Expo” and “SportWay” exhibitions (PHOTO)

Lavrov accuses Washington of blackmailing Ankara because of S-400 purchase

Karabakh President meets with a group of teachers of Alex and Marie Manoogian school

Several more Armenia ministers are reappointed

Armenia President, catholicoi confer on current demonstrations

Dollar is stable, euro declines in Armenia

Armenia PM, catholicoi discuss ongoing protests

Yerevan police: 183 people are detained

OSCE PA human rights chair urges restraint, dialogue in Armenia

Demonstrators reach south-western district of Yerevan

3 persons injured at Yerevan opposition rally are in satisfactory condition

Belgian deputies: Visiting Artsakh is not a crime

Incidents occur at Yerevan intersection, avenue

Aram I to meet PM and President, not protesters

Large trucks close off Yerevan bridge (PHOTOS)

North and South Koreas open hotline between leaders

Large numbers of Yerevan demonstrators assemble at Arshakunyats Avenue (VIDEOS)

Police say 107 people are detained in Yerevan

Armenia opposition movement leader’s son is among those detained (VIDEO)

LA City Council members commemorate Armenian Genocide

“In Tour Expo” and “SportWay” exhibitions open in Yerevan

Lavrov: Putin is ready to meet Trump

Demonstrators block Yerevan street, urge police to join them (VIDEO)

Aram I arriving in Armenia

Tense situation at Mashtots Avenue (PHOTO)

52 people are detained in Yerevan

Protesters try to close off Yerevan-Abovyan highway (PHOTOS)

Armenia opposition movement leader speaks on their Genocide anniversary plans

Yerevan Police: 16 people are detained

Armenia PM: It is not as important to follow what has been said, as it is to act in country’s interests

Yerevan demonstrators march toward Komitas Avenue (PHOTOS)

PM: Emigration is Armenia’s “bleeding wound”

Police form human chain at Yerevan street, opposition movement leader arrives at the scene