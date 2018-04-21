YEREVAN. – The National Security Service of Armenia has distributed a video about prevention of terrorist attack.

Earlier it was reported, that the Service was alerted about a criminal gang set up by A.B. and Sh. M. who earlier had contacts to Jirayr Sefilyan and Sasna Tsrer group. The gang planned to install explosive devices in public places, including at Liberty Square and Dalma Mall, under bridges, 100-150 meters far from residential buildings, in order to cause death or bodily injuries of law enforcers and other officials. Their actions were aimed at creating an atmosphere of fear and inserting pressure on the public administration bodies to make them fulfill their demands, the statement says.

According to the National Security Service, A.B and Sh. M. manufactured and tested an explosive device, and tried to recruit other persons, promising them and their families a shelter in case of threat as well as financial assistance.

A group of investigators conducted 19 searches in the apartments and vehicles and discovered powder filters, detonators, materials for improvised explosive devices. A.B. and Sh.M and other four suspects were detained.