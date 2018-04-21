YEREVAN.- The "My Step" initiative has only one issue to negotiate - Serzh Sargsyan's dismissal, MP Nikol Pashinyan stated during the rally, commenting on the talk with President Armen Sarkissian.

According to Pashinyan, Armen Sarkissian noted that he is concerned about the situation.

"I said that the people, who gathered here, are also worried and know how to solve the problem. Mr. Sarkissian asked if there is no need to talk and negotiate. I said that I expressed our position yesterday; we are ready to discuss the PM's resignation and transfer of power without shocks. I said today that we are ready to negotiate on the agenda offered by us," Pashinyan said.

According to him, the president enquired about the format of the negotiations.

"I told him [Armen Sarkissian] that he is not a party of the conflict, but I can not invite Serzh Sargsyan to the Republic Square, because I'm not sure that we will be able to control the situation. And it is natural that such negotiations cannot take place in any of the government buildings. Talks are possible in neutral territory, for example, in the "Marriott" hotel . I made it clear that the only topic of the talks is the agenda of Serzh Sargsyan's resignation," said Nikol Pashinyan. He noted that the people should authorize him to conduct such negotiations.

The MP also added that Armen Sarkissianyan expressed concern about the violence. In response to it, Nikol Pashinyan guaranteed that none of participants of protest actions will use violence.