YEREVAN.- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian had a meeting with Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan after meeting with opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan in the crowded Republic Square in Yerevan, the PM's office confirmed.

President Sarkissian had a conversation with opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan. The reporters could not hear what the two men were discussing. Asked by reporters where the talks will follow, the President said: “I hope so”.

He did not answer other questions and promised to receive the reporters.