YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and leader of “My Step” initiative, MP Nikol Pashinyan are expected to meet in Marriott hotel at 10 am.

The reporters and activists are gathered at Republic Square in downtown Yerevan where the hotel is located. Among them is the head of Gyumri-based Asbarez Journalists Club Levon Barseghyan who was arrested on Saturday, but was later released.

On Saturday evening Pashinyan posted a video on Facebook saying he will meet PM in the morning.

“After my yesterday's statement, after today's meeting with Armen Sarkissian, we received confirmation that Serzh Sargsyan is ready to meet and discuss this agenda. I will negotiate with Serzh Sargsyan about the terms of his resignation and transfer of power without shocks tomorrow morning, at 10:00 in Marriott hotel,” he said