Iran will resume its nuclear program “at a much greater speed”,if the US withdraws from nuclear agreement, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told CBS channel.
According to him, Iran has a number of options ready for implementation “including options that would involve resuming at a much greater speed our nuclear activities.”
“Those options are ready to be implemented and we will make the necessary decision when we see fit,” said Zarif.
Asked whether Iran will resume its nuclear activities, if the international community opposes it, Zarif noted “obviously the rest of the world cannot ask us to unilaterally and one-sidedly implement a deal that has already been broken,” Foreign Minister added.