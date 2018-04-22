YEREVAN. -- Police have the right to disperse the rally if the demand to stop the rally is not fulfilled on time, the Ministry of Justice of Armenia said in a statement.

According to the statement, even if the demonstrations are held without notification, but peacefully, the police are obliged to assist the action, but this does not mean that the participants and organizers are relieved of the responsibility provided by law.

“If a rally disproportionately restricts the basic rights of other citizens or public interests, the police have the right to take measures to end the rally,” the statement says.

According to the Criminal Code of Armenia, calls for disobeying the legitimate demands of the police to stop the rally entail criminal liability, the statement reads.