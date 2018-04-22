YEREVAN. – Head of Yelq parliamentary group Nikol Pashinyan, MPs Sasun Mikaelyan and Ararat Mirzoyan were taken away by security forces, Armenia Police said in statement.

“MP Nikol Pashinyan continued illegal campaign along Artsakh Street, urging mass disobedience.

The Armenian Police declare that after the decision to end the rally, all actions of the organizers are illegal, and the participants of the rally are obliged to leave the venue of the rally,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the opposition MPs Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan, Sasun Mikaelyan were forcibly taken away from the venue of the rally.

As reported earlier, the protesters reached Artsakh Street where they were met by riot police with truncheons and shields. Nikol Pashinyan was taken by police.

During a meeting with the opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan on Sunday , Serzh Sargsyan said opposition leader’s intention to discuss his resignation is a blackmail against the state and the authorities. “I do not want to continue the conversation,” he said before leaving the scene.

Pashinyan, in his turn, said that the protest actions will continue until Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigns.

Police use special means, take Nikol Pashinyan

MPs Sasun Mikaelyan and Ararat Mirzoyan taken away by police (PHOTOS)