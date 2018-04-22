Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan met with Karekin II Catholicos of All Armenians, Artsakh press service reported.

According to the source, Bako Sahakyan and Karekin II discussed a number of issues related to the state-church relations and the spiritual life of Artsakh.

Bako Sahakyan, in his turn, highlighted the important role of the Armenian Apostolic Church in strengthening the independent Armenian statehood and the tripartite union between Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora.

The sides exchanged views over the latest developments in Armenia and highlighted the importance of maintaining domestic political stability in the country and resolving all disputes exclusively within dialogue and within the law.