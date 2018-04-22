YEREVAN. – Overall, 49 people were detained in Yerevan protest actions as of 1pm Sunday, Armenian police said in a statement.

Police used force against protesters on Artsakh Street and detained dozens of activists. In another statement police said MP Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Sasun Mikaelyan “were taken forcibly”.

On Sunday morning Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and MP Nikol Pashinyan had a short meeting in Marriott hotel. In response to Pashinyan’s remark about intention to discuss the conditions of his resignation, Serzh Sarsgyan accused the politician of blackmail and left the hotel.