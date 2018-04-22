YEREVAN. – The EU welcomes President Armen Sarkissian’s initiative to establish a dialogue between the demonstrators and the government, EU delegation to Armenia said in an urgent statement on Sunday.

“However, the EU is concerned that today’s short meeting between Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and MP Nikol Pashinyan failed to prevent the further escalation of tensions.

The European Union reiterates that it is crucial that all parties show restraint and responsibility and urgently seek a negotiated solution,” the statement reads.

