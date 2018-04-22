YEREVAN. – Heritage party urges Armenian citizens and all opposition forces to maintain poise and composure, not to resort to responsive violence, and never ever to surrender, the party said in a statement.

“Today, April 22, Serzh Sargsyan, the Republic's de facto prime minister and chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia, an observer member of the European People's Party (EPP), ordered and effected the arrests of members of parliament Nikol Pashinyan, Sasun Mikayelyan and Ararat Mirzoyan, as well as hundreds of rank-and-file citizens who were peacefully protesting for justice in the country and particularly for his resignation.

This violent crackdown on the citizenry (including journalists) of Armenia, which for weeks has been demonstrating across the land in full compliance with the letter and spirit of pacific civil disobedience, constitutes an intentional and flagrant disrespect of Armenia's international obligations and commitments undertaken to the United Nations, OSCE, Council of Europe, and most recently the European Union.

Over the years, the Heritage Party, also an EPP partner, and its members have both spearheaded and taken humble part in the sequential stages of Armenia's quest to become a free, just, sovereign, and rightful member of the family of nations. One stolen election upon the next, graft and corruption, scores of political prisoners, and now the attempt by Mr. Sargsyan and his party to perpetuate his rule through fraudulent constitutional changes have brought the Armenian public to an unprecedented tipping point.

We demand 1) the immediate release of all detained compatriots; 2) the prosecution of all officials responsible for this crime against the Armenian people and all humanity; 3) the resignation of Serzh Sargsyan and appointment of an interim government; and 4) the conduct in short order of extraordinary parliamentary elections of the highest world standard.

The Armenian Cause is not only condemnation of and redemption for the Armenian Genocide or recognition and integrity of the Artsakh Republic. The Armenian Cause, as fountain of rights, means justice at Home.

We urge our fellow citizens and all opposition forces, in unison, to maintain poise and composure, not to resort to responsive violence, and never ever to surrender our struggle for the new Armenia that is bound soon to be born.

Leaders and villains come and go. The Nation, once together, is forever.”