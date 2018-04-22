Lithuania is closely following situation in Armenia in the context of the ongoing protests, Lithuanian Foreign Ministry Linas Linkevicius tweeted.
He called on the authorities and protesters to show restraint and engage into constructive dialogue.
#Lithuania is closely following situation in #Armenia in the context of the ongoing protests & calls on authorities & protesters to show restraint & engage into constructive dialogue. Those detained while exercising their right to peaceful assembly must be released immediately.— Linas Linkevicius (@LinkeviciusL) April 22, 2018