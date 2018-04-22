YEREVAN. -- The U.S. Embassy in Armenia strongly encourages police and protesters to adhere to peaceful, legal means for freedom of assembly as provided for by the Armenian constitution, the embassy said in a statement.

“We urge the government to show restraint to allow for peaceful protest and we urge those exercising their freedom of assembly to do so responsibly, to avoid violence, and to prevent an escalation of tensions. We are concerned over reports of violence against journalists and demonstrators; we emphasize the need for those responsible for violence against police or demonstrators to be held accountable under the law.

A peaceful resolution requires meaningful political dialogue in good faith,” the statement reads.

Police said 228 people have been detained as of 4 pm.

After the meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and “My Step” initiative leader Nikol Pashinyan, police used force against protesters on Artsakh Street in Erebuni districtand detained numerous protesters, including MPs Nikol Pashinyan, Sasun Mikaelyan and Ararat Mirzoyan. It is not clear yet where Nikol Pashinyan is kept. Mikaelyan and Mirzoyan are at Shengavit police station. All three were later arrested.