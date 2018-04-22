YEREVAN. – The rally of “My Step” initiative started at Republic Square, the central square of Yerevan.

Those staging protests in different districts of Yerevan earlier today have flooded the square.

The rally is led by Civil Contract party member Alen Simonyan. Some leaders of the party, including Nikol Pashinyan, were either arrested or detained.

Police said 228 people have been detained as of 4 pm.

After the meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and “My Step” initiative leader Nikol Pashinyan, police used force against protesters on Artsakh Street in Erebuni districtand detained numerous protesters, including MPs Nikol Pashinyan, Sasun Mikaelyan and Ararat Mirzoyan. It is not clear yet where Nikol Pashinyan is kept. Mikaelyan and Mirzoyan are at Shengavit police station. All three were later arrested.