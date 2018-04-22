YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Deputy PM Karen Karapetyan called for soberness and vigilance.

Asked by reporters at a Sunday press briefing about the solution of the situation, the First Deputy PM said, as a citizen of Armenia, he urges everyone to be sober, to be vigilant, Armenpress reported.

“For example, they are involving 12-year-old children in these political games, would you like your 12-year-old children to take part in these games? This is unacceptable for me. Let’s be sober and vigilant, respect each other, listen to each other, call on each other to sit down and talk. We will appear in a ridiculous situation,” Armenpress quotes deputy PM.

“I don’t want to anyhow offend someone who thinks that he is fair and has entered [the crowd] with troubled tendencies for the country. I mean that criminal elements can also exist. Today, special services of the external enemy can provoke and we, all those who are making decisions, must in addition to boldness and decisiveness have responsibility, understand that this can lead to a tragedy, and how are we going to deal with it later, how are we going look in each other’s eyes?”