YEREVAN. – Armenia’s First Deputy PM Karen Karapetyan said it was expected that external enemies of our country will be happy to see what is happening in the country.

His comment came in response to the video showing movement of Azerbaijani troops which was posted by Artsakh Defense Ministry, Armenpress reported.

Asked at a press briefing on possible developments in Artsakh, Karapetyan said: “I think it is predictable for everyone that our enemies are glad over this, moreover, we must not rule out that our external [enemies] can increase from this situation, when we will be focused on solving our domestic issues. Everyone, who is carrying out certain steps today, must always have this risk. I understand that leaders are always bold people, but boldness doesn’t imply, you know what – machismo , we must fully understand what threats exist. Will it be good if we start having problems in Karabakh?”

Karapetyan also added that one of foreign media outlets ended a report the following way – “After all this is Armenia”.

“Do we like it when everyone is treating our country as if such situations are regularly likely here? Look, I don’t have any right in any case to accuse our citizens for their different views and that they want to [express] their views and voice them, but I am asking everyone for a culture to be formed on convincing, presenting this view. You can’t [express] your view by forcing others, disrupting the daily life of others, by imposing a regime. It’s not black and white, you understand? Where will this lead?”