YEREVAN. – Police are detaining protesters from the France Square in downtown Yerevan.

Police forces have been deployed to the square. They stopped a car with a banner “Honk if you oppose Serzh”. One of the passengers said that the driver had been detained.

The latest data provided by police suggests that 277 people were detained in Yerevan as of 7:30pm.

A short meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and MP Nikol Pashinyan was held in Marriott hotel on Sunday morning. In response to Pashinyan’s intention to discuss conditions of his resignation, Sargsyan accused the politician of blackmail and left the hotel.

Later on police used force against protesters on Artsakh street and detained dozens of people, including MPs Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Sasun Mikaelyan. The whereabouts of Pashinyan are unknown. Mirzoyan and Mikaelyan are at Shengavit police station. All three were later arrested