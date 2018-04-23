Nikol Pashinyan, the leader of “My Step” initiative—which protests against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister by the parliament—opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and National Assembly (NA) of Armenia “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head, is at the Sevan town police precinct.

Pashinyan himself informed about the aforesaid on his Facebook page.

As reported earlier, Serzh Sargsyan and Nikol Pashinyan had a very short talk on Sunday morning.

About an hour later, police used force against demonstrators on a street in capital city Yerevan, and took dozens of people into custody, including Civil Contract Party members and MPs Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan, and Sasun Mikayelyan.

Pashinyan’s whereabouts was unknown until now, whereas Mirzoyan and Mikayelyan were taken to the police department of Shengavit District in Yerevan.

Later, three of them were formally detained.