YEREVAN. – Speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am, chairman Ara Babloyan of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia confirmed that he met and spoke with detained opposition MPs Sasun Mikayelyan, Ararat Mirzoyan, and Nikol Pashinyan at night.

“I went to my colleagues, first of all as a doctor, as a grandfather, as a caring friend,” Babloyan noted. “And I’m full of hope that my request will be worth something to my colleague.”

As reported earlier, Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and Nikol Pashinyan, the leader of “My Step” initiative—which protests against ex-President Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister by the parliament—opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head, had a very short talk on Sunday morning.

About an hour later, police used force against demonstrators on a street in capital city Yerevan, and they took dozens of people into custody, including Civil Contract Party members and MPs Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan, and Sasun Mikayelyan.

Later, three of them were formally detained.

As of Monday 12am, police have taken 315 people into custody.