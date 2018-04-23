YEREVAN. – The demonstrators on Monday morning blocked an intersection at downtown Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

Separately, a large group of students have assembled outside Yerevan State University where a march will kick off soon. They are chanting, “Lecturer, join [us]!”

Protests are taking place in different parts of the city.

As reported earlier, Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and Nikol Pashinyan, the leader of “My Step” initiative—which protests against ex-President Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister by the parliament—opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head, had a very short talk before the media on Sunday morning.

About an hour later, police used force against demonstrators on a street in Yerevan, and they took dozens of people into custody, including Civil Contract Party members and MPs Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan, and Sasun Mikayelyan.

Later, three of them were formally detained.

As of Monday 12am, police have taken 315 people into custody.