Nikol Pashinyan walks out from detention center

Justice Minister: Pashinyan is provided with a lawyer

Armenia first deputy PM: I’ve appealed to Prosecutor General to take back petition on detained MPs

Armenian delegation to PACE comes back to Yerevan

Police: 33 detained as of 12:00

Yerevan mass protest march reaches Tigran Mets Avenue

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan accumulates military forces at line of contact with Karabakh

Yerevan protest march reaches Baghramyan Avenue (VIDEO)

Over 30 Chinese tourists killed in North Korea bus crash

Protest march underway at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan (VIDEO)

2 large groups of protesters meet at downtown Yerevan avenue

Student protests kick off outside Yerevan State University

Protesters close off downtown Yerevan intersection

Armenia parliament chairman: I’m full of hope that my request will be worth something to my colleague

Attorney says Armenia opposition movement leader MP is no longer at Sevan town police station

Armenia parliament speaker to meet with detained opposition MPs

Armenia opposition movement leader MP taken to Sevan town police precinct

Police detaining activists from France Square

Opposition MP: I was assured that Nikol Pashinyan is ok

Rally is over: Those who stay after 10:30pm have no relation to us

Karen Karapetyan: Armenia’s enemies happy to see this situation

Karen Karapetyan urges to be vigilant

Artsakh defense minister: Some changes in the nature of movements of Azerbaijani troops

Police: 277 detained in Yerevan

Pashinyan’s message read during rally, he urges to avoid clashes

Opposition rally starts at Republic Square

US embassy: We urge government to show restraint

Lithuania closely following situation in Armenia

Protesters flood Republic Square (VIDEO)

Karabakh army releases video showing accumulation of troops at line of contact

Rouhani: Possible US withdrawal from deal will not affect Iran economy

EU: All those detained while exercising their right of assembly must be released

7 hospitalized in Yerevan as of 2pm

Heritage party urges not to resort to responsive violence

Hassan Rouhani: Iran will continue backing Syria

Armenia Police decide to disperse demonstrators

MPs Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Sasun Mikayelyan are detained

Priests stand between police and protesters near Shengavit police station

Police: 192 detained in Yerevan as of 3pm

Yerevan police detain demonstrators on Erebuni street (LIVE)

At least 31 killed in explosion at Afghan voting center

EU urges to show restraint and seek a negotiated solution

Artsakh President discusses developments in Armenia with Catholicos Karekin II

Police: 49 detained in Yerevan as of 1pm

Police: Deputies Pashinyan, Mirzoyan, Mikaelyan taken away forcibly

Police forces deployed to Republic Square, protesters being detained (VIDEO)

Armen Sarkissian discusses latest developments in Armenia with Bako Sahakyan

Armenian Ministry of Justice: Police have right to disperse rally

Karen Karapetyan: In this situation dialogue could not yield results

Zarif: Iran may resume nuclear program at greater speed if US quits deal

Deputies Sasun Mikaelyan and Ararat Mirzoyan taken away by police (PHOTOS)

Police use special means, take Nikol Pashinyan (PHOTOS)

Yerevan protesters march towards Erebuni administrative district

Pashinyan urges to strengthen protests with renewed vigor

Armenia PM: This is an ultimatum, blackmail to authorities

Armenia PM and opposition leader expected to meet at 10 am (VIDEO)

Erdogan: US should look at its own actions if it wants jailed pastor freed

Tense situation at Mashtots Avenue

Nikol Pashinyan to negotiate with Serzh Sargsyan on April 22

Opposition march ends at Republic Square

Serj Tankian: Armenia has already changed

New details: What did Armen Sarkissian and Nikol Pashinyan talk about?

102 US lawmakers press Trump to properly commemorate Armenian Genocide

Armenian President meets Serzh Sargsyan after talk with opposition leader

Aznavour: I invite all parties to come together at the table to find a solution

Pashinyan: Even if you arrest me today, movement will continue

ANCA defends U.S. Artsakh aid against Azerbaijani attack

Armenian intelligence distributes a new video about thwarting terrorist attack

UN Human Rights office: Continued restraint on all sides remains critically important

2 killed, 17 injured after heavy storm in Moscow

Karabakh political forces concern about internal political situation in Armenia

Armenian opposition kicks off rally at Republic Square

Armenian FM holds meeting with Ambassadors accredited in Armenia

Armenia president about possible talks: I hope so

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violates ceasefire more intensively

Armenian President arrives at Republic Square

Serzh Sargsyan: Democracy will never take a backward step in Armenia

Armenian President wants to meet opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan

Scientist Nerses Krikorian who was among developers of atomic bomb dies

Presidents of European Council and European Commission congratulate Serzh Sargsyan on election

ARF Armenia appeal: Moment is full of numerous internal and external perils and risks

Police: 102 demonstrators detained in Yerevan

Prosperous Armenia Party: Any manifestation of violence will result in unpredictable, dangerous consequences

Village residents block motorway leading to Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Armenian intelligence reports about thwarting terrorist attack

Situation still tense in downtown Yerevan (VIDEO)

Karabakh President: We must not make mistakes that may have fatal consequences

Protest march reaches outside Yerevan mayor’s house

Demonstrators block Etchmiadzin-Yerevan motorway (VIDEO)

Etchmiadzin residents march in protest (VIDEO)

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 320 times within one week

Police: 62 demonstrators detained in Yerevan

Armenia Ombudsman: Atmosphere is very tense in country

Yerevan police detain merchants on strike (PHOTOS)

Armenia opposition movement leader MP: Topic of discussion can only be PM Sargsyan’s resignation (VIDEO)

Police: 11 demonstrators detained in Yerevan

Armenia PM calls on opposition movement leader MP to immediately sit at negotiating table

Serj Tankian not coming to Armenia

Yerevan police detaining demonstrators