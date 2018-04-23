Over 30 people have died as a tourist bus fell off a bridge in North Korea, the CGTN (China Global Television Network) news channel reported on Monday.
More details are not reported at this time.
A statement, which is posted on the official website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, says Chinese tourists had suffered in this road accident.
Also, a group of Chinese embassy employees, accompanied by North Korean diplomats, has already left for the scene of this accident.
There is no information yet on the exact number of victims.