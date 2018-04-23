YEREVAN. – Two big groups of demonstrators on Monday morning met one another at an avenue in downtown Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

They greeted each other with applause, and then continued their march.

The protesters are chanting, “Join [us],” “The police officer is [one of] ours,” and “Boycotting of classes.”

Protests are taking place in various parts of the city.

A group of demonstrators had blocked a downtown intersection of the capital city of Armenia.

Separately, the Yerevan State Medical University students launched a protest action at another downtown Yerevan intersection. Police, however, used force against and detained some of them.

Monday is the eleventh day of the mass protests against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister by the parliament.

As reported earlier, Sargsyan and Nikol Pashinyan, the leader of “My Step” initiative—which protests Sargsyan becoming PM—opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head, had a very short talk before the media on Sunday morning.

About an hour later, police used force against demonstrators on a street in Yerevan, and they took dozens of people into custody, including Civil Contract Party members and MPs Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan, and Sasun Mikayelyan.

Later, three of them were formally detained.

Pashinyan’s whereabouts, however, is currently unknown.

As of Monday 12am, police have detained 315 people.