YEREVAN. – Yet another protest march has kicked off in Yerevan, this time from Liberty Square at the downtown of the capital city of Armenia.

A group of Karabakh War veterans, participants in the four-day war in April 2016, and parents of those Armenian soldiers who fell in this brief war also are taking part in this march.

One of them announced that their objective is to urge both the authorities and the people not to resort to violence.

Protests are taking place in various parts of the city, as well as in Gyumri, Vanadzor, Sevan, and Hrazdan towns of Armenia.

Monday is the eleventh day of the mass protests against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister by the parliament.

As reported earlier, Sargsyan and Nikol Pashinyan, the leader of “My Step” initiative—which protests Sargsyan becoming PM—opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head, had a very short talk before the media on Sunday morning.

About an hour later, police used force against demonstrators on a street in Yerevan and took dozens of people into custody, including Civil Contract Party members and MPs Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan, and Sasun Mikayelyan.

Later, three of them were formally detained.

Pashinyan’s whereabouts, however, is currently unknown.

As of Monday 12am, police have detained 315 people.