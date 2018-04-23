YEREVAN. – The Armenian delegation to PACE is coming back to Yerevan, MP and representative of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia Samvel Farmanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He said the RPA delegates have already returned to Yerevan, while the members of Tsarukyan group are on their way.

The PACE spring session opened in Strasbourg on Monday, and the Armenian delegation planned to participate.

Monday is the eleventh day of the mass demonstrations against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister by the parliament.

As reported earlier, Sargsyan and Nikol Pashinyan, the leader of “My Step” initiative—which protests Sargsyan becoming PM—opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head, had a very short talk before the media on Sunday morning.

About an hour later, riot police used force against demonstrators on a street in Yerevan and took dozens of people into custody, including Civil Contract Party members and MPs Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan, and Sasun Mikayelyan.

Later, three of them were formally detained. Pashinyan’s whereabouts, however, is currently unknown.

As of Monday 12am, police have detained 315 people.