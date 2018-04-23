YEREVAN. – The most crowded demonstration is held in the Shengavit district of Yerevan. The demonstrators march towards Nzhdeh Square.

As reported earlier, Sargsyan and Nikol Pashinyan, the leader of “My Step” initiative had a very short talk before the media on Sunday morning.

About an hour later, riot police used force against demonstrators on a street in Yerevan and took dozens of people into custody, including Civil Contract Party members and MPs Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan, and Sasun Mikayelyan. Later, three of them were formally detained.

Pashinyan’s whereabouts, however, is currently unknown.

In order to arrest MPs of Armenia, the General Prosecutor’s Office needs to petition to the NA, with a request to strip lawmakers from their parliamentary immunity.