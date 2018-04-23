Moscow is not going to interfere with the situation in Armenia, said spokesperson for Russian President Dmitry Peskov.
His remark came in response to the request to comment on the current situation in Armenia, RBK reported.
“Why should Moscow interfere? Hypothesis-generating is inappropriate. This is solely an internal matter of Armenia,” Peskov said adding “We are monitoring the developments in Armenia as it is our closest ally. The country with which we develop the closest relationship, a member of the Eurasian Economic Community,” the spokesman said.
Asked whether Moscow is holding consultations with Yerevan, Peskov said: “You know that the president has recently had contact. The president congratulated his colleagues on the election.”
As reported earlier, Sargsyan and Nikol Pashinyan, the leader of “My Step” initiative—which protests Sargsyan becoming PM, had a very short talk before the media on Sunday morning.
About an hour later, riot police used force against demonstrators on a street in Yerevan and took dozens of people into custody, including Civil Contract Party members and MPs Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan, and Sasun Mikayelyan. Later, three of them were formally detained.