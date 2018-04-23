German and French leaders will urge the US President Donald Trump not to withdraw from Iranian nuclear deal since doing so could cause major problems, said German foreign minister Heiko Maas on Monday.
According to him, at the upcoming meetings in Washington, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron will urge Trump to stay in the deal.
“We believe it is extremely important to uphold this agreement. Were it to fail or the U.S. to drop out, we would not have anything comparable to it and we fear that the situation would significantly deteriorate with everything that goes with it,” Reuters reported quoting Heiko Maas.