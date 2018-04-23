OSCE Parliamentary Assembly is following the situation in Armenia after the reports about resignation of PM Sezh Sargsyan, OSCE PA President George Tsereteli tweeted.
I note reports that #Armenia PM # #Sargsyan has stepped down. We in @OSCEPA are following the situation closely and stand ready to support Armenia on its democratic path. I reiterate calls for calm, and urge responsible actions on all sides, in the interests of all Armenians. pic.twitter.com/ig4oSbb0Sa— George Tsereteli (@GTsereteli) April 23, 2018