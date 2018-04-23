YEREVAN. – The latest political events taking place in Armenia should not affect the course of our normal life, said acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on Monday.

“We are well aware about what is happening in our country. We are now in a situation where we need to find a solution. Everyone expects that we will continue our normal work uninterruptedly,” said Karen Karapetyan adding “and this should be the most important test for the maturity of our statehood.”

“I am sure that we will do it with honor. I also ask the Minister of Defense and all our military as well as law enforcement officers to exercise the utmost vigilance, to continue to monitor the preservation of the rule of law and public order.

The political events taking place in no way should affect the course of our normal life. I appeal to all our citizens, to all political forces to be as vigilant and law-abiding as possible, to respect the rights of other citizens.

As you know, President Sarkissian had a meeting today, and we made an appropriate appeal and statement. Tomorrow is April 24th. This is a very important day for us, and I urge all political forces to depoliticize the day in order to pay tribute to the Genocide victims.

We must show the world that we are able to unite, assemble, talk and find logical solutions at a critical moment,” Karapetyan said in a statement.