Armenian PM Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation is a clear demonstration of Armenian democracy in force, spokesperson of the resigned PM tweeted.
His comment came after Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan said he is going to step down.
My comment to .@BBCWorld 1hr ago: PM Sargsyan’s resignation is a clear demonstration of #Armenian democracy in force, & that’s a bold move by a true patriot. This will strenghten democracy in the country, BUT the political forces across the spectrum have a lot of homework to do.— Hovhannes Nikoghosyan (@hnikogh) April 23, 2018