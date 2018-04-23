YEREVAN.- Article 149 of the Armenia's Constitution says “In case the Prime Minister submits a resignation or in other cases of the office of the Prime Minister becoming vacant, the factions of the National Assembly shall be entitled to nominate candidates for Prime Minister within a period of seven days after accepting the resignation of the Government. The National Assembly shall elect the Prime Minister by majority of votes of the total number of Deputies.”

In case Prime Minister is not elected, a new election of Prime Minister shall be held seven days after voting, wherein the candidates for Prime Minister nominated by at least one third of the total number of Deputies shall be entitled to participate.

In case Prime Minister is not elected by majority of votes of the total number of Deputies, the National Assembly shall be dissolved by virtue of law.

In case of the resignation of the PM, Cabinet members continue the implementation of their duties until the formation of the new Cabinet.

Earlier it was reported that Prime Minister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan announced his resignation.