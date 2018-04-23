YEREVAN. – Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan said the chapter of hatred is closed (PHOTOS).

The atmosphere of hatred and vendetta prevailed in Armenia for many years, but this chapter is closed, leader of “My Step” initiative said during the rally at Republic Square on Monday.

“I want to address those who are opposing revolution, I want to address those who are packing their bags or thinking about doing it, all entrepreneurs who are worried about score-settling. Dears, do not do that, because there will be no vendetta,” Pashinyan said during the rally that followed the news about Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan’s resognation.

He said from now on there will be fraternity, equality, legality and national unity in Armenia.