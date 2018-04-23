YEREVAN.- All those detained during the Velvet Revolution must be immediately released, opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan said during the rally at Republic Square on Monday, noting that he reached an agreement with the acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.

He noted that detainees must be released before the end of the protest action. In the next stage all political prisoners should be released, Pashinyan assured, concurrently saying that the police should immediately stop the detentions.

Pashinyan said that an agreement was reached to keep the situation under control. He urged the participants of the rally to refrain from alcohol intake.