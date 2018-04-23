YEREVAN.- This is a pure, noble, Armenian velvet revolution, opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan said during the rally at Republic Square on Monday.

According to him, there is no geopolitical context in the protest action."It is a pure clean, noble, Armenian Velvet Revolution, and other interpretation doesn't exist", Pashinyan said, adding that many countries have taken it into consideration.

"I consider very it important that, commenting on Serzh Sargsyan's resignation, Russian Foreign Ministry representative Maria Zakharova said: 'Armenia, Russia always stands by with you!' I hope that such a response will be received from other representatives of the international society, " Pashinyan noted.