YEREVAN.- The issue of electing a candidate for the post of Prime Minister will be resolved in the square,Nikol Pashinyan stated in an interview with RFE / RL, emphasizing that only one of the listed conditions - Serzh Sargsyan's resignation - was implemented.

Asked what he will do if the RPA tries to keep the power and tries to find a compromise, Pashinyan noted that the transition period has already passed.

"The transition period has already passed. In this situation it is inappropriate to keep the position. I do not want to use harsh words, but people won, and this should be taken into consideration," said Pashinyan.