A music video celebrating Azerbaijan’s border guards and showcasing the Azeri army’s military capabilities has revealed that advanced weapons systems made by the Israeli defense industry are being used by the Azeri army, according to Haaretz daily of Israel.
The video also shows two additional advanced weapons systems manufactured in Israel by Israel Aerospace Industries and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.
In particular, the video shows the launch of a Harop anti-radiation drone, and the Typhoon weapon system is seen firing Spike missiles from an Azeri navy ship.
Both Israeli companies, however, did not comment on this video.