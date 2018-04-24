YEREVAN. – Some in ex-President Serzh Sargsyan’s ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) took very hard his stepping down Monday from the post of Prime Minister; the ones loyal to him are in deep mourning, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.

“Our sources close to the RPA say an RPA [National Assembly] faction session was convened to inform the decision of Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation. Upon hearing the news, some [faction] MPs were saddened, especially the women MPs cried.

“Within the party it is said that, after Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation, the RPA will cease to be such a solid party and it will be divided into wings, and then maybe it will break up in general,” wrote Hraparak.