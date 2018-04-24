Emmanuel Macron issued a message to President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia, on the 103rd anniversary of this tragedy.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday issued a message to President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia, on the 103rd anniversary of Armenian Genocide.

“We remember, at your side, April 24, 1915 in Constantinople and 600 Armenian intellectuals’ slaughter, which attests to the beginning of the first genocide of the 20th century,” the message reads, in particular. “We will never forget those killed men, the women and children who found their end on the roads of exile—from starvation, cold, and exhaustion.

“Back on May 25, 1915, France, together with Great Britain and Russia, had described these massacres as a crime against humanity and civilization.

“The recollection of genocide and the meaning of its lessons refer to each and every one of us.”