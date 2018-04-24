An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 occurred in the Turkish province of Adiyaman on Wednesday, leaving at least 19 people injured, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

At least 19 people were injured because of the panic when the earthquake hit south-east of the country, the source said.

According to Turkish emergency situations ministry, the earthquake occurred at 3:34 AM local time.

Over 10 aftershocks were recorded with a magnitude of 1.0 to 3.2, while at 9:09 AM, another earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 hit Samsat.