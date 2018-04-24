YEREVAN. – The way the political power shifted in Armenia does not matter to Constitutional Court, president of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan told reporters at the Armenian Genocide memorial complex on Tuesday.

Asked whether the latest developments in Armenia are the result of the amendments to the Constitution edited by him, he said: “The draft was submitted by the President and accepted by people.”

Hrayr Tovmasyan refused to answer whether Serzh Sargsyan had made the right decision to step down.

Asked whether he intends to continue holding his post, Tovmasyan said: “There has been no change of power in Armenia, and even if it happens, the Constitutional Court will continue its work as before.”

As reported earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan announced his resignation on Monday amid ongoing mass protests.