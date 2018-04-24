YEREVAN. – Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Security Council of Armenia.

Acting Deputy PM Armen Gevorgyan, acting Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, acting foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, National Security Service Director Georgi Kutoyan, Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan, and Armed Forces’ General Staff Chief Movses Hakobyan attended this talk, press service of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

At the beginning of this meeting, Karapetyan touched upon several urgent matters that are conditioned by the present-day situation in the country.

“Our society should rest assured that the state agencies continue to perform [their] functions in full, and in accordance with the letter of the law,” he noted, in particular.