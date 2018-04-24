YEREVAN. – Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan believes that the most recent changes in Armenia will have a positive impact on the standing of the country.

“I believe the whole world was convinced that we [Armenians] are united on crucial matters,” he said.

When asked about the impact what occurred will have on Armenia’s standing in the world, Kocharyan responded, “In my assessment, it will have only a positive impact.”

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

Opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member and National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, who leads the “My Step” initiative that carried out widespread protests demanding Sargsyan’s resignation, has announced that on Wednesday they will continue their talks toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia.