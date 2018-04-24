YEREVAN. – Participants in the movement that carried out widespread protests demanding ex-President Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister of Armenia—and led by Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan—on Tuesday have assembled at Republic Square, the heart of capital city Yerevan.

They will soon kick off their march toward the Armenian Genocide Memorial, on the 103rd anniversary of this tragedy.

Pashinyan on Monday announced that they will hold no political event on Tuesday, and they will just march to the Genocide monument on this day. On Wednesday, however, he will continue talks with the incumbent authorities toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia.

Serzh Sargsyan on Monday stepped down from his post as PM.