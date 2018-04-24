YEREVAN. – The U.S. people, the U.S. government remains committed to not forgetting what happened 103 years ago, the US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills told reporters at the Armenian Genocide memorial complex on Tuesday.

“I am here today on behalf of the U.S. people to remember and commemorate all those who lost their lives in one of the great atrocities of the 20th century. The U.S. people, the U.S. government remain committed to not forgetting what happened 103 years ago, the 1.5 million Armenians who marched to their deaths at the end of the Ottoman Empire.

We also want to remember all those who helped victims, all those who helped rebuild Armenian civilization and culture. And we want to remember all those who came to America as a result of this atrocity, and have contributed so much to the American life and society,” said the U.S. Ambassador. “Our goals remain to be an honest and true reckoning of the facts and acknowledgment of the past, but is the only way can prevent this kind of atrocities of happening again and that is what the US government is working for trying to achieve the acknowledgment of the past. An honest acknowledgment will lead to reconciliation for all.”