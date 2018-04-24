YEREVAN. – Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan of Armenia on Tuesday received Chief of Police Vladimir Gasparyan.

Karen Karapetyan once again thanked all police representatives for high professionalism and tolerance displayed while maintaining public order during the recent mass gatherings, demonstrations, and processions, Press office of the Government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Acting Prime Minister highlighted the efforts aimed at enforcing public order, preventing common law offences, and ensuring security in the country.

Vladimir Gasparyan, in turn, reported that the operative situation in the republic is under control and stressed that the police will continue to fulfill the tasks set before them with high a sense of duty.