Azerbaijan is ready to continue talks on the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Armenia, said Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev.

“We stand ready to continue negotiations with sensible political forces in Armenia in order for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to be settled in accordance with international law and the UN Security Council’s relevant resolutions,” APA reported quoting Hikmat Hajiyev.

According to him, an early peaceful settlement of the conflict will help ensure lasting peace and security in the region and open up new opportunities for comprehensive regional cooperation.