YEREVAN. – Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan of Armenia on Tuesday met with Samvel Karapetyan, President of Tashir Group of Companies and founder of the Armenian Investors’ Club (AIC).

The interlocutors discussed the domestic political situation in the country, as well as the business climate and economic reforms in Armenia, press office of the Government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In this context, they conferred on the process of AIC-implemented investment programs in the country.

Samvel Karapetyan assured that the ongoing programs will be continued.