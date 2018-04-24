In his annual address to the Belarusian parliament and people, President Alexander Lukashenko stated that he stands ready to assist Armenia in settling its domestic political situation.

Lukashenko stressed that, “You cannot play with the people. Otherwise, what happened in Armenia will happen.”

“If it was necessary to somewhat adjust the Constitution, you should be honest,” added the Belarusian president. “You have to go to the people, and to do it openly and honestly.

“I want for the Armenian people not to concentrate too much on the created situation because it’s easy to change power. Then you have to give results, and the people will wait for it.

“Hope to God that the talented and intelligent people of Armenia will surmount this situation.

“We need to call and ask how we can help them.”